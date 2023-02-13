Colombia peace talks with ELN rebels set to resume amid tensions

Peace talks between the largest remaining rebel group in Colombia and the Colombian government are set to resume this week in Mexico City. Tensions between the National Liberation Army (ELN) and Bogota have increased since the last round of talks ended in December in Caracas, Venezuela.

The Colombian government had to backtrack an announcement on New Years Eve that a truce had been reached after the ELN denied that any such agreement existed. The rebels called the ceasefire a proposal to be considered. The second round of talks are set to begin on Monday in the capital of Mexico. Experts are curious how the ending of the previous talks will affect the discussions around ending the decades of armed conflict in Colombia. The effectiveness and reliability of any potential ceasefires going forward are in question.

