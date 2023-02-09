Russian national Denis Mihaqlovic Dubnikov of Russia has admitted to laundering cryptocurrency funds for the Ryuk ransomware gang. The confession was made in a US court after he was accused of laundering the proceeds of Ryuk ransomware attacks between August 2018 and August 2021. The Ryuk operation was estimated to be worth roughly $150 million in 2021. Dubnikov was initially arrested in the Netherlands in November 2021 and extradited to the US in August 2022.

According to court documents, Dubnikov laundered money for several cyberattacks, including for an attack on a US-based company who paid 250 Bitcoin in ransom to the Ryuk threat actors. Dubnikov allegedly received 35 Bitcoin as a result of the ransom payment.

Read More: Russian Admits in US Court to Laundering Money for Ryuk Ransomware Gang