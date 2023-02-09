North Korean Hackers Stole Record Virtual Assets

U.N. experts have released a new report stating that North Korean state-sponsored hackers had a record-breaking year for stealing virtual assets. The assets were determined to be worth between $630 million and $1 billion. The UN experts claim that the hackers used increasingly sophisticated techniques to gain access to digital networks in the cyber finance industry. Additionally, the hackers stole information that could be useful for North Korea’s missile programs, the UN says.

The hacking likely supported projects that are in violation of UN sanctions, such as producing weapons-grade nuclear material and improving its ballistic missile program. In 2022, North Korea tested at least 73 ballistic missiles and missiles. The majority of the testing was conducted in the last four months of 2022.

