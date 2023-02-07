Global RiskNews Briefs

North Korea promises ‘expanded, intensified’ military drills

07 Feb 2023 OODA Analyst

North Korea has announced that it will expand and intensify its military drills to make sure its armed forces are prepared for any war. The decision was made at a meeting of the central military commission on Monday. The meeting was run by the ruling Workers’ Party and Kim Jong Un chaired the meeting.

North Korea is expected to stage a military parade on Wednesday to celebrate the anniversary of its founding of its armed forces. The parade will also showcase its latest equipment from its nuclear weapons and missile program. The South Korean military has detected an increase in personnel and vehicles in areas related to the parade.

