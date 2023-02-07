Major Florida Hospital Shuts Down Networks, Ransomware Attack Suspected

Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare, a major hospital located in northern Florida, has reported a security incident that resulted in network outages and the forced shutdown of its IT network. Additionally, the security incident forced the facility to divert some emergency medical services and cancel surgeries. The healthcare center stated that it was following protocols for system downtime and looking to minimize the disruption.

On Saturday, the hospital stated that it was still diverting some EMS patients. Non-emergency surgeries and outpatient procedures have been cancelled through Monday, but the facility is planning on resuming those appointments this week. Additionally, the hospital has contacted law enforcement and third-party experts to assist in the investigation into the incident. Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare is the latest healthcare facility to be targeted in a string of attacks targeting hospitals and medical centers.

