CyberNews Briefs

Major Florida Hospital Shuts Down Networks, Ransomware Attack Suspected

07 Feb 2023 OODA Analyst

Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare, a major hospital located in northern Florida, has reported a security incident that resulted in network outages and the forced shutdown of its IT network. Additionally, the security incident forced the facility to divert some emergency medical services and cancel surgeries. The healthcare center stated that it was following protocols for system downtime and looking to minimize the disruption.

On Saturday, the hospital stated that it was still diverting some EMS patients. Non-emergency surgeries and outpatient procedures have been cancelled through Monday, but the facility is planning on resuming those appointments this week. Additionally, the hospital has contacted law enforcement and third-party experts to assist in the investigation into the incident. Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare is the latest healthcare facility to be targeted in a string of attacks targeting hospitals and medical centers.

Read More: Major Florida Hospital Shuts Down Networks, Ransomware Attack Suspected

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

How to Spot a Nefarious Cryptocurrency Platform

February 7, 2023

Vulnerability Provided Access to Toyota Supplier Management Network

February 7, 2023
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2