Heavy rain hampers earthquake rescue efforts

Rescuers are facing heavy rains and snow while they search for survivors of a fatal earthquake in south-east Turkey. The death toll from the quake has risen to at least 4,300 and 15,000 people have been injured in the earthquake that occurred in the early hours of Monday.

The World Health Organization has warned that the death toll could continue to rise dramatically. Rescuers are attempting to reach the southern part of Turkey to continue supporting the rescue efforts and give vital help. Aftershocks continue in the area and rescuers have been digging through the rubble with their hands in some areas. Countries around the world are sending support including specialist teams, sniffer dogs and equipment. The earthquake has also created challenges for aid deliveries due to damage at three airports.

