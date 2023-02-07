Global RiskNews Briefs

Heavy rain hampers earthquake rescue efforts

07 Feb 2023 OODA Analyst

Rescuers are facing heavy rains and snow while they search for survivors of a fatal earthquake in south-east Turkey. The death toll from the quake has risen to at least 4,300 and 15,000 people have been injured in the earthquake that occurred in the early hours of Monday. 

The World Health Organization has warned that the death toll could continue to rise dramatically. Rescuers are attempting to reach the southern part of Turkey to continue supporting the rescue efforts and give vital help. Aftershocks continue in the area and rescuers have been digging through the rubble with their hands in some areas. Countries around the world are sending support including specialist teams, sniffer dogs and equipment. The earthquake has also created challenges for aid deliveries due to damage at three airports. 

Read More: Heavy rain hampers earthquake rescue efforts

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Huge quake toppled buildings in Turkey and Syria as people slept

February 6, 2023

New Zealand city declares emergency after torrential rain

January 27, 2023
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2