A powerful earthquake struck south-eastern Turkey killing over 1,700 people overnight and trapping many more. The earthquake was measured to be a 7.8 magnitude and struck at 4:17 A.M. local time. The earthquake’s epicenter was near the city of Gaziantep at a depth of 17.9km.

A second earthquake occurred hours later at a 7.5 magnitude in the Elbistan district of Kahramanmaras province. Over 1,000 people have died in Turkey and 780 in Syria. There are 5,385 people injured in Turkay and 2,000 in Syria. The first earthquake was one of the largest ever recorded in Turkey. Rescue teams are searching for survivors under piles of rubble.

Read More: Huge quake toppled buildings in Turkey and Syria as people slept