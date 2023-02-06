Global RiskNews Briefs

China says it ‘reserves the right’ to deal with ‘similar situations’ after US jets shoot down suspected spy balloon

06 Feb 2023 OODA Analyst

After the United States’ decision to shoot down China’s high altitude balloon, China stated it has the right to deal with similar situations. China claimed that the United States’ decision was an overreaction and that the craft was an unmanned civilian airship. China called the decision a violation of international practice. 

US military jets shot down the balloon over the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday. The United States believe the balloon was involved in espionage, but China insists that the balloon was a civilian research vessel that was blown off course. China is reserving the right to make any necessary further action. US officials have pushed back on China’s claims that the balloon was an accident and was not for surveillance. A second balloon has been spotted over Central and South America with similar characteristics and equipment.

Read More: China says it ‘reserves the right’ to deal with ‘similar situations’ after US jets shoot down suspected spy balloon

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

The Chinese IoT Threat: CBS News Features OODA Network Expert Charlie Parton

February 6, 2023

US tracking suspected Chinese surveillance balloon

February 3, 2023
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2