China says it ‘reserves the right’ to deal with ‘similar situations’ after US jets shoot down suspected spy balloon

After the United States’ decision to shoot down China’s high altitude balloon, China stated it has the right to deal with similar situations. China claimed that the United States’ decision was an overreaction and that the craft was an unmanned civilian airship. China called the decision a violation of international practice.

US military jets shot down the balloon over the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday. The United States believe the balloon was involved in espionage, but China insists that the balloon was a civilian research vessel that was blown off course. China is reserving the right to make any necessary further action. US officials have pushed back on China’s claims that the balloon was an accident and was not for surveillance. A second balloon has been spotted over Central and South America with similar characteristics and equipment.

