US tracking suspected Chinese surveillance balloon

The US is tracking a suspected surveillance balloon that has flown over sensitive sites over the past few days. The balloon has been called a high-altitude surveillance balloon and defense officials say the balloon belonged to China. Military leaders have decided against shooting the balloon down due to concerns over falling debris.

The object flew through the airspace above Alaska’s Aleutian Islands and Canada before appearing over Montana on Wednesday. Top military leaders met on Wednesday to assess the threat. Montana is home to one of three missile silo fields in the country. The craft was flying over sensitive sites to potentially collect information. The defense officials have stated that there is no enhanced threat of US intelligence being compromised because officials are aware of the location of the balloon.

