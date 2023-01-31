More confirmed dead in marathon search of rubble in Pakistan mosque blast

The death toll of the attack in the Pakistan province of Peshawar has risen to at least 87 people. The attack occurred in a mosque with a suicide bombing that targeted policemen. The mosque is located within a high-security police headquarters area. An investigation into how the bomber was able to get into the mosque is underway.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister and other leaders have condemned the attack and the Pakistani Taliban has denied involvement. Rescuers are still attempting to find worshippers in the rubble as of Tuesday and the rescue operation has been underway for over 18 hours. Over 100 people remained wounded and funerals have been carried out for more than 20 police officers. Between 300 and 400 police officers had been in the area at the time of the attack.

