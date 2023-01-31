According to recent reports, Russian hactivists targeted several hospitals across the US and the Netherlands with DDoS attacks. The campaign targeted facilities including the University of Michigan Hospital and Stanford Health Care Center. The recent attacks may be in response to President Biden’s recent decision to send dozens of Abrams tanks in a move aimed at helping Ukrainian forces in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Security researchers reported that Killnet-affiliated pages were discussing the move over the weekend.

In the Netherlands, the University Medical Center Groningen also suffered from a DDoS attack that was likely the work of Russian hactivists. Other than UMCG, it is unclear how many or which Dutch hospitals were impacted wby the campaign. The attack on UMCG has been attributed to Killnet by the country’s healthcare computer emergency response team.

Read More: Killnet Attackers DDoS US and Dutch Hospitals