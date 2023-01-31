At least 28 people have been killed in two separate attacks by armed groups in Burkina Faso. The victims include soldiers and civilians. A combat unit in Falagountou, in the north of the country, came under attack and 10 soldiers and a civilian were killed. The bodies of 15 assailants were found after the attack according to the statement released on Monday. A separate statement, also released on Monday, said the bodies of 15 civilians were found in the country’s southern Cascades region after a separate attack on Sunday. In the attack, armed men stopped transport vehicles carrying eight women and 16 men. The women and one of the men were freed.

The attacks come as Burkina Faso and its neighbors Mali and Niger battle armed groups that are linked to al-Qaeda and ISIL. The groups reside in Burkina Faso’s northern regions and have executed hundreds of villagers and displaced almost 2 million people. The fighters have also blockaded towns and villages, worsening a food shortage. Over a third of Burkina Faso is beyond the control of the government and the security situation has intensified political instability both within the country and between Burkina Faso and France. France has been fighting the same rebel groups in the Sahel region and the intensifying violence in Burkina Faso has strained relations between the previous colonial power and Burkina Faso’s citizens.

Read More: Burkina Faso says 28 soldiers, civilians killed in rebel attacks