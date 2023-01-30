Global RiskNews Briefs

Iran summons Ukraine’s envoy over drone attack comments

The Iranian foreign ministry has summoned the charge d’affaires for Ukraine after comments were made by a presidential adviser who linked drone attacks in central Iran to the war in Ukraine. The envoy was called to provide explanations for the comments. 

The statement draws ties between Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and explosions that targeted drone and missile production and oil refineries in Iran. Ukrainian officials have not expanded on the comments. The comment was made directly after a military factory in Isfahan was the target of an attempted attack that was thwarted by defense measures.

