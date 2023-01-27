US forces have killed Bilal al-Sudani, an Islamic State leader, and ten of his operatives in northern Somalia. The forces raided a remote mountainous cave complex hoping to catch him. Al-Sudani was allegedly funding ISIS activities globally and had been growing the presence of the group in Africa.

The nature of the operation has not been released, but the troops were sent in to either kill or capture al-Sudani. In recent years, the activities of the Islamic State have spread into several African countries, including Mozambique and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Somalia, however, has a relatively small group of Islamic State members. The operation is said to have taken months to plan.

Read More: US forces kill Islamic State Somalia leader in cave complex