New Zealand city declares emergency after torrential rain

New Zealand’s city Auckland has declared a state of emergency after large amounts of rain caused widespread flooding and evacuations. The downpour moved houses, stalled traffic and cut power to homes.

Fire crews fielded over 1,000 calls for help as people evacuated. The New Zealand Defence Force is also assisting with evacuations. All flights into Auckland, as well as rail and ferry services, have been suspended or canceled due to the weather. Heavy rain is forecast for parts of Auckland for at least the next five days.

