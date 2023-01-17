Website of Canadian Liquor Distributor LCBO Infected With Web Skimmer

Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO), a Canadian liquor distributor, has announced that it fell victim to a web skimmer that was injected into its online store. The skimmer was used by malicious actors to steal personal information belonging to customers of the site. LCBO is a major distributor of alcoholic beverages in Ontario, boasting 670 stores and 8,000 employees. The company took its online store and mobile application offline to mitigate the affects of the attack and halt the skimmer’s data collection.

LCBO stated that all individuals who provided their personal information on the check-out page between January 5 and 10 2023 were impacted by the card skimming hack. Information stolen during the attack includes names, addresses, email addresses, LCBO account passwords, and credit card information. The number of impacted customers remains unclear.

