Amhara forces withdraw from northern Ethiopia’s Tigray region

13 Jan 2023 OODA Analyst

Forces from Ethiopia’s Amhara region have withdrawn from the neighboring Tigray region in line with the African-Union backed ceasefire. The troops fought in support of federal troops in the two-year civil war. The withdrawal is a large step towards implementing the agreement from November 2.

The disarmament of the Tigrayan forces has been another large step towards the fulfillment of the agreement. The Tigrayan forces began to hand over their heavy weapons on Wednesday. The agreement was signed by Ethiopia’s federal government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front. The conflict began in November 2020 and created famine-like conditions for hundreds of thousands of people and killed tens of thousands. The war has displaced over two million people and caused 13.6 million people in the north to be dependent on humanitarian aid.

OODA Analyst

