US Family Planning Non-Profit MFHS Confirms Ransomware Attack

Maternal and Family Health Services, a US-based health and human services organization, has reportedly suffered from a ransomware attack. The organization confirmed the attack last week, stating that the breach occurred between August 2021 and April 2022. The healthcare service launched an investigation into the attack last April that determined that sensitive information may have been exposed during the cyberattack.

The personal information exposed includes names, addresses, dates of birth, social security numbers, driver’s license numbers, payment card information, and financial account information. For some of those impacted, usernames, passwords, medical information, and health insurance information was also exposed.

