Gas from faulty heaters kills nearly 20 in Algeria cold snap

At least 17 people have died due to carbon monoxide poisoning in Algeria. The low temperatures in the country have caused people to use crude heaters which emit dangerous fumes. NIne members of the same family died in the city of Bou Saada, another family of six died in the province of Setif and two other people died in the city of Mostaganem.

All of the deaths were attributed to carbon monoxide poisoning. The temperatures in North Africa have caused people to need to burn natural gas or liquid fuels to heat their homes. These crude heaters release carbon monoxide, a potentially deadly, odorless gas. Algeria’s emergency services warned that the use of these heaters without maintenance and proper ventilation can cause carbon monoxide poisoning and death.

