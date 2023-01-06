NHS is Most Scammed UK Government “Brand”

In the UK, the National Health Service topped the list of the government organizations most frequently impersonated in email scams, according to a recent report released by the National Cyber Security Centre. The report uses findings from the popular Suspicious Email Reporting Service, which received 6.4 million reports last year. The reporting service resulted in the takedown of roughly 67,300 phishing scams.

In the spots after the NHS for most frequently impersonating government organizations was TV Licensing, HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC), Gov.uk, Driver and Vehicle License Agency (DVLA), and energy regulator Ofgem. Ofgem has spoken out about the phishing schemes, stating that protecting customer was its top priority. Additionally, the energy regulator asked energy suppliers to ensure that clear and up to date information on scams is accessible via their respective websites.

