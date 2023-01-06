China to open border with Hong Kong after three years of tight control

On Thursday it was announced that the Chinese government will reopen its border with Hong Kong on January 8, 2023. The border has been largely shut for the past three years in an effort to stop the spread of Covid-19. Up to 60,000 Hong Kong residents will be allowed to cross the border into mainland China. The border control points will be gradually reopened.

This will end a mandatory quarantine for travelers from Hong Kong to the mainland. The travelers will, however, still be required to test negative for Covid-19 within 48 hours prior to crossing. The reopening will occur on the same day that China will drop quarantine requirements for international arrivals. There is a quote of 50,000 travelers via three checkpoints and the remaining 10,000 spots are for people traveling through the Hong Kong International Airport, two ferry piers and the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge.

