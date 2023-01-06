Global RiskNews Briefs

China to open border with Hong Kong after three years of tight control

06 Jan 2023 OODA Analyst

On Thursday it was announced that the Chinese government will reopen its border with Hong Kong on January 8, 2023. The border has been largely shut for the past three years in an effort to stop the spread of Covid-19. Up to 60,000 Hong Kong residents will be allowed to cross the border into mainland China. The border control points will be gradually reopened. 

This will end a mandatory quarantine for travelers from Hong Kong to the mainland. The travelers will, however, still be required to test negative for Covid-19 within 48 hours prior to crossing. The reopening will occur on the same day that China will drop quarantine requirements for international arrivals. There is a quote of 50,000 travelers via three checkpoints and the remaining 10,000 spots are for people traveling through the Hong Kong International Airport, two ferry piers and the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge.

Read More: China to open border with Hong Kong after three years of tight control

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

EU Set to Impose Coordinated Controls on Travelers From China

January 4, 2023

China to launch national exchange for trading NFT-like digital assets despite cryptocurrency bans

December 30, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2