Taliban says eight ISIL fighters killed in raids in Afghanistan

The Afghan Taliban has killed eight ISIL fighters and arrested several others in raids. The series of raids targeted key figures in attacks in Kabul. The raids occurred in the capital city and western Nimroz province. The targeted ISIL members organized the recent attacks on the Longan Hotel in Kabul, Pakistan’s embassy and the military airport.

Eight fighters were killed and seven others were arrested in Kabul and two more fighters were arrested in western Nimroz province. ISIL claimed a deadly bombing near a checkpoint in the Kabul military airport on Sunday and the group stated that the attack was carried out by someone who was also present in the attack on the Longan Hotel in December. ISIL is the key rival of the Taliban and it has increased its attacks in Afghanistan since the Taliban took over the government in 2021.

