New Phishing Campaign Impersonates Flipper Zero to Target Cyber Professionals

Security researcher Dominic Alvieri raised the alarm on several social media accounts and fake websites claiming to sell the sough after hacking tool Flipper Zero. The fraudulent sites are designed to lure cybersecurity professionals into making cryptocurrency transactions. The type of phishing is known as angler phishing and is a type of attack that involves impersonating corporate social media accounts to lure customers and convince them of the website’s legitimacy.

Alivieri posted a series of tweets to Twitter warning of three different accounts and two websites impersonating the Flipper Zero brand to lure potential buyers into offering up cryptocurrency. Alivieri stated that those who order from the fake sites will likely not receive the Flipper Zero device in exchange. The sites are convincing, however, one of the Twitter accounts uses capitalization to trick users into thinking it is legitimate.

