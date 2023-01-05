CyberNews Briefs

New Phishing Campaign Impersonates Flipper Zero to Target Cyber Professionals

05 Jan 2023 OODA Analyst

Security researcher Dominic Alvieri raised the alarm on several social media accounts and fake websites claiming to sell the sough after hacking tool Flipper Zero. The fraudulent sites are designed to lure cybersecurity professionals into making cryptocurrency transactions. The type of phishing is known as angler phishing and is a type of attack that involves impersonating corporate social media accounts to lure customers and convince them of the website’s legitimacy.

Alivieri posted a series of tweets to Twitter warning of three different accounts and two websites impersonating the Flipper Zero brand to lure potential buyers into offering up cryptocurrency. Alivieri stated that those who order from the fake sites will likely not receive the Flipper Zero device in exchange. The sites are convincing, however, one of the Twitter accounts uses capitalization to trick users into thinking it is legitimate.

Read More: New Phishing Campaign Impersonates Flipper Zero to Target Cyber Professionals

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Hacker Selling Data Allegedly Stolen From Volvo Cars Following Ransomware Attack

January 5, 2023

EU Set to Impose Coordinated Controls on Travelers From China

January 4, 2023
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2