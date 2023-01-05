Hacker Selling Data Allegedly Stolen From Volvo Cars Following Ransomware Attack

A hacker listed data for sale on a public hacker forum on December 31 claiming that the data was stolen from Swedish vehicle manufacturer Volvo Cars. The hacker alleges that the data breach was a result of a ransomware attack conducted in late December. The hacker further claims that the ransomware used in the attack was the Endurance variant which emerged in November of this year. The ransomware’s operators claimed to have use the tool to obtain data associated with US government agencies, a claim that was disputed at the time.

The hacker alleged that a ransom payment was not demanded because the operators assumed that Volvo would not pay. The data listed for sale advertises that it includes information on future vehicle models, development systems, and employee information at the price of $2,500 in Monero cryptocurrency.

