No Major Spike in Reported Ransomware in 2022

04 Jan 2023 OODA Analyst

Emsisoft has reported that there was no spike in ransomware attacks reported in 2022. The report found that over 200 organizations in the healthcare, government, and education sectors were compromised by ransomware in the past year, representing a similar figure to 2021. Emsisoft published the findings in a recent report that analyzed ransomware incidents in 2022.

Although there was greater coordination of federal government and law enforcement activity targeting ransomware groups in the past year, the incident count did not increase or decrease by a notable amount. In total, 105 local governments, 44 colleges, 45 school districts, and 25 healthcare providers were compromised by a ransomware attack in 2022 across those industries.

