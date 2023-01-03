LockBit Hands Ransomware Decryptor to Kids’ Hospital

The prolific LockBit ransomware group has not only apologized to a children’s hospital for conducting a ransomware attack, but has also provided it with a free decryption key. The attack targeted Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) on December 18, 2022. The facility is Canada’s largest pediatric hospital and admitted that it was suffering from serious consequences as a result of the cyberattack. SickKids stated that it would be a matter of weeks before it was able to resume normal operations despite quickly mobilizing to mitigate the potential impacts of the attack.

The impacts of the attack included delays with retrieving lab and imaging results, longer wait times, and more. LockBit released a statement confirming that it would be releasing the decryptor key for free. Additionally, LockBit stated that the attack was conducted by a partner in an affiliate program who violated the group’s rules and would no longer be able to participate in LockBit activities. Affiliates are instructed to follow strict rules on targeting organizations, and there are certain specific institutions that LockBit allows its affiliates to attack. Any institutions in which an attack could lead to death, such as cardiology centers, maternity hospitals, and neurosurgical departments are strictly forbidden, LockBit says.

