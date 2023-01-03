Global RiskNews Briefs

Dozens escape Mexican jail in deadly attack

03 Jan 2023 OODA Analyst

Dozens of inmates reportedly escaped from a prison located in northern Mexico after suspected cartel members launched an assault on the facility. The gunmen reportedly opened fire outside of the Chihuahua state prison in armored vehicles, targeting guards. Ten individuals were killed, including four prisoners. According to police reports, 24 inmates successfully escaped from the facility as a result of the attack.

Additional fighting within the prison during the assault left 13 injured, four of which are currently being treated in the hospital. Within the facility, inmates from different criminal associations and drug cartels are housed in separate cellblocks to reduce fighting and physical assaults. The Mexican army and national guard have been called in to support local authorities. Witnesses state that the attackers were better armed than the prison guards and able to wreak havoc on the facility.
Read More: Dozens escape Mexican jail in deadly attack

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Data Breach at Louisiana Healthcare Provider Impacts 270,000 Patients

January 2, 2023

EarSpy Spying on Phone Calls via Ear Speaker Vibrations Captured by Accelerometer

January 2, 2023
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2