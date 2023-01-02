Global RiskNews Briefs

Ukraine claims hundreds of Russian troops killed in strike; Moscow says 63 died

02 Jan 2023 OODA Analyst

Just after midnight on Sunday, New Year’s Day, an apparent Ukrainian strike reportedly killed a large number of Russian troops. The strike targeted Russian-occupied eastern Ukraine at a vocational school housing Russian conscripts. The attack has been confirmed by both Ukrainian and pro-Russian military bloggers and former officials, however, the death toll has been debated. The attack struck in Makiiyka, located in the Donetsk region. The Ukrainian military reported that the attack killed roughly 400 Russian soldiers and wounded an additional 300.

However, Russia has claimed that the attack only killed 63 servicemen. Regardless, the attack was one of the single deadliest episode of the war for Russian forces. Videos of the scene circulated on Telegram, including on Ukrainian military channels. The video footage shows a pile of rubble and smoke, and the building appears to have been completely demolished.

