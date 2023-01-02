CyberNews Briefs

Data Breach at Louisiana Healthcare Provider Impacts 270,000 Patients

02 Jan 2023 OODA Analyst

A healthcare provider located in southwest Louisiana has reportedly suffered from a data breach that compromised patient medical and personal information. The Lake Charles Memorial Health System (LCMHS) is informing patients that their data was exposed during the attack, which was identified on October 25. The healthcare provider began notifying patients on December 23. LCMHS posted a notification to its website confirming the attack and stating that an unauthorized third party had gained access to its network in the days before it identified the attack.

Stolen information allegedly includes details such as names, addresses, birth dates, health insurance information, medical record numbers, patient identification numbers, payment data, treatment details, and in some cases, Social Security numbers. Roughly 270,000 individuals were impacted by the incident. Although LCMH has not confirmed the culprit or type of attack, the Hive ransomware gang claimed responsibility.

