On Sunday, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak stated that Russia is preparing to resume gas supplies to Europe via the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline. The gas transport was previously stopped for political reasons, likely arising due to the Ukrainian-Russia conflict Novak stated that the relevancy of the European market in addition with the gas shortage has urged Russia to resume operations on the pipeline.

Russia stated that it considers Europe as a potential market for the sale of Russian gas despite the large-scale campaign that the country claims was waged against it by European actors. Russia stated that the campaign led to acts of sabotage regarding the Nord Stream. Gazprom halted supplies via the pipeline in May, blaming interference. Gazprom was forced to suspend its operations and supplies due to sanctions placed on its parents company, EuRoPol GAZ.

