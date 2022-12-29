CyberNews Briefs

BetMGM Confirms Breach as Hackers Offer to Sell Data of 1.5 Million Customers

29 Dec 2022 OODA Analyst

BetMGM, a MGM Resort company, has suffered from a data breach that exposed personal information such as names, email addresses, postal addresses, phone numbers, dates of birth, hashed Social Security numbers, account identifiers, and transaction information. The online sports betting company confirmed the data breach as hackers threatened to sell a database containing the information, which allegedly belongs to over 1.5 million BetMGM customers.

BetMGM released a statement to its website on December 21 confirming that the records were obtained by unauthorized threat actors. The information exposed varies by individual, the company says. BetMGM states that there is no evidence that passwords or account funds were accessed by the threat actors, however, the company still encourages its users to change their passwords. Impacted individuals are being offered two years of free credit monitoring and identity restoration services.

