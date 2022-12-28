Facebook Agrees to Pay $725 Million to Settle Privacy Suit

Meta, Facebook’s parent company, has agreed to pay a $725 million settlement to end a long-running lawsuit that accused the network of allowing third parties to access private data. This includes the notorious Cambridge Analytica issue, one of said third parties accused of accessing users’ private data collected by the platform. The settlement is the largest recovery ever for a data privacy class action lawsuit and is the most Facebook has ever paid out to settle a private class action, according to the filing.

Facebook did not admit to any wrongdoing as part of the settlement, which is pending approval from a judge in the US District Court. In August, the social media giant had reportedly reached a preliminary agreement regarding the lawsuit, however, the terms and amount were kept private until now. The lawsuit dates back to 2018, when Facebook was accused of violating privacy rules by sharing data with third parties. The information was ultimately accused of being used to steer US voters in favor of Donald Trump in the 2016 elections.

