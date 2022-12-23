Chile plans to open embassy in occupied Palestinian territories

21 SHARES Share Tweet Post Reddit

Chile plans to open an embassy in the occupied territories in Palestine, a move that the Palestinian foreign ministry has welcomed. Chile’s foreign minister, Atonia Urrejola, confirmed the plan on Thursday, but did not announce a timeline. The announcement on Thursday also stated that Chile continues to recognize both Israel and Palestine as legitimate states.

The decision is hoping to affirm the position of Chile and its president in support of international law and the right of the Palestinian people to establish an independent state. Chile opened a representative office to the Palestinian Authority in 1998 and recognized Palestine as a state and supported its entrance into UNESCO in 2011. The exact location of the embassy was not specified in the announcement.

