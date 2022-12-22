The Guardian, one of the world’s most prominent newspapers, has suffered from a serious ransomware attack that resulted in sending staff home. The attack occurred late Tuesday night and affected company infrastructure and services. The newspaper reported that its employees have been instructed to work from home for the remainder of the week. It appears as though the newspaper’s online publishing features remain up and running and were not impacted by the attack.

The Guardian believes that the attack was the work of ransomware, but is still considering other possibilities. The newspaper will continue to publish to its website and applications, however, some internal systems have been affected. The Guardian has not confirmed whether any sensitive data was stolen during the cyber incident.

Read More: Ransomware Attack Hits The Guardian Newspaper