Kremlin warns of a ‘long’ war after Biden offers more support on Zelensky’s visit to US

Moscow stated that Ukraine and its Western allies are set for a long confrontation with Russia after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to Washington D.C. The war in Ukraine approaches its 10 month marks and Russia’s foreign ministry condemned “monstrous crimes” carried out by Kyiv after US President Joe Biden promised more military support to Ukraine.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that no matter how much military support is provided to Ukraine by the West, they will not achieve anything. Zelensky delivered a historic speech from the US Capital that expressed gratitude for American aid in fighting against Russian aggression since the beginning of the war. Zelensky also asked for more support and the US announced a $1.8 billion aid package to Ukraine. The Kremlin denounced the transaction and stated the US supplying Ukraine with Patriot missile systems will prolong the Ukrainian people’s suffering.

