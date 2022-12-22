Cyber-Incident Causes System Failures at Canadian Children’s Hospital

A major Canadian pediatric hospital has suffered from a cyberattack that caused outages and several networks to go down. The hospital is based in Toronto, Canada and is known as SickKids. The hospital informed the public of the cyber incident earlier this week via Twitter and confirmed that the situation was ongoing. The hospital suffered from system failure as a result of the attack, prompting the organizations to activate what it calls ‘Code Grey.’ The hospital stated that the attack impacted some internal clinical and corporate systems, hospital phone lines, and webpages.

Downtime procedures were also activated, however, it is unclear what this implementation impacted. SickKids stated that patient care remained unaffected, however, there was a possibility of difficulties reaching the hospital and accessing webpages. The healthcare organization does not believe that any personal data or health information was impacted during the attack. The cause of the incident remains undisclosed.

