Taliban release two detained Americans in ‘goodwill gesture’

The Taliban have released two Americans that had been in detention in Afghanistan according to the state department on Tuesday. The Americans’ release came on the same day as the Taliban faced condemnation for banning women at universities.

The state department spokesperson said that the release of the prisoners was a gesture of goodwill and was not part of a swap of prisoners or detainees. The Americans released had arrived in Qatar on Tuesday and the identities of the two Americans were not disclosed. On Tuesday, Afghanistan’s Taliban-run higher education ministry said that female students would not be allowed to access the country’s universities until further notice. The timing of the announcement and the prisoners’ release has been noted by the United States.

