33 militants killed at Pakistan police station

Pakistani security forces have retaken a previously captured police station and killed all 33 hostage-takers according to the defense minister. Islamist militants from the Pakistani Taliban seized the police station in the north-western Bannu district on Sunday.

Several people, including security officials were inside the station at the time of its capture. The defense minister said all hostages were freed in the operation, two special forces members were killed and 10 to 15 members of the military were injured. The Pakistani Taliban have increased their attacks after ending a ceasefire last month.

