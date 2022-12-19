Malaysia PM Anwar Ibrahim wins motion of confidence in parliament

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s motion of confidence has passed in parliament. This is a major win for his premiership after the election last month returned a hung parliament. Parliament had been convened by Anwar on Monday to prove his majority after former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin cast doubt on his support.

The confidence motion was passed by a voice vote. The opposition argued against the vote because Anwar had already been officially sworn in as prime minister by the monarch. Anwar is also the finance minister and took steps to ensure his support by signing cooperation pacts with smaller political parties. Anwar was previously considered an opposition figure and had been denied the premiership in the past.

