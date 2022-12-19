Global RiskNews Briefs

Malaysia PM Anwar Ibrahim wins motion of confidence in parliament

19 Dec 2022 OODA Analyst

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s motion of confidence has passed in parliament. This is a major win for his premiership after the election last month returned a hung parliament. Parliament had been convened by Anwar on Monday to prove his majority after former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin cast doubt on his support. 

The confidence motion was passed by a voice vote. The opposition argued against the vote because Anwar had already been officially sworn in as prime minister by the monarch. Anwar is also the finance minister and took steps to ensure his support by signing cooperation pacts with smaller political parties. Anwar was previously considered an opposition figure and had been denied the premiership in the past.

Read More: Malaysia PM Anwar Ibrahim wins motion of confidence in parliament

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Israel’s president to invite Netanyahu to form next government

November 11, 2022

European Parliament approves Croatia’s admission to Schengen zone

November 10, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2