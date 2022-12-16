The US Senate has approved a bill that bans federal employees from using the Chinese-owned TikTok app on devices provided by the government. The No TikTok on Government Devices Act was approved after Missouri republican senator Josh Hawley authored a measure that received no objections. Hawley stated that TikTok is a major security risk to the United States and referred to it as a “Trojan Horse” for the Chinese Communist Party. Other US states have already banned TikTok on government devices, but the new act will apply to federal employees as well.

The bill is now pending approval from the US House of Representatives and is scheduled to be voted on before the end of the current congressional session. If this approval occurs, it will be presented to President Joe Biden. In addition to banning the installation of the app on government devices, the law requires the Office of Management and Budget to create standards for executive agencies that details how to remove the app from agency information technology.

Read More: Senate Approves Bill Banning TikTok From US Government Devices