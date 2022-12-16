Protesters block Kashmir highway after two shot dead at army camp

Hundreds of protesters have blocked a piece of a main highway that runs through Indian-administered Kashmir after two men who worked as laborers at an Indian army base were killed. The men were shot dead earlier on Friday by army guards at the entrance of the base in Rajouri district according to residents. The Indian military said the two men were killed by armed revels outside the military hospital in Rajouri and a third man was injured in the incident.

Protesters burned tires and threw stones at the military base hours after the shooting. A resident claims that the two men were killed by the army without any reason. The army blamed unidentified terrorists for opening fire in a statement. Former chief minister of Indian-administered Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti, demanded an impartial investigation into the incident and police have promised a fair probe.

