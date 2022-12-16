Mail bomb wounds Russian official in CAR – Russian news agency

The head of a Russian cultural center in the Central African Republic was wounded by a parcel bomb in the capital of Bangui. The spokesman said the head of the Russian House culture center opened a mail bomb addressed to him on Friday monring. The parcel had an anonymous sender and exploded upon opening, injuring him seriously.

The embassy has tightened its security after the attack and is calling it an assassination attempt. The head of Russian private military company, Wagner, urged Moscow to declare France a sponsor of terrorism after the attack. Russia has increasingly become a partner of choice for military cooperation in former French colonies in Central and West Africa being attacked by armed groups in the face of anti-French sentiments there. As a result, diplomatic tensions have risen, especially in CAR, Burkina Faso and Mali.

