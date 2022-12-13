MEP denies Qatar bribery after €1.5m seized

Greek MEP Eva Kaili has denied involvement in an alleged bribery scandal involving the host of the World Cup, Qatar, and the European Parlaiment. She is one of four suspects charged after Belgian investigators found €1.5m in two homes and a suitcase. MEPs have voted to strip Ms Kaili of her role as one of its 14 vice-presidents.

Parliament leader Roberta Metsola has spoken of difficult days for European democracy. Qatar denies any wrongdoing. Prosecutors have carried out a string of searches over several days and have found cash equivalent to €600,000 in the home of one suspect, €150,000 in the home of an MEP, and €750,000 in a suitcase inside a Brussels hotel room.The suspects that have been arrested were charged with participation in a criminal organization, corruption and money laundering. Searches have taken place in Italy and Brussels.

