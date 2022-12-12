Odesa port reopens after energy network hit

The Ukrainian Black Sea port of Odesa has resumed operations after Russia used Iranian-made drones to attack energy facilities in the city. The port was closed after strikes on Saturday left 1.5 million people and all non-critical infrastructure without power. The Ukrainian president warned that it could take days to restore electricity.

Odessa is one of the three ports being used to ship grain from Ukraine under a UN- backed deal. The agreement was arranged to bring down global food prices and allows Ukrainian products to be shipped around the world. In the drone attack, Russia launched 15 Iranian-made drones, 10 of which were shot down, at the regions of Odesa and Mykolaiv. A complete blackout across the entire country is a realistic concern of Ukraine’s foreign minister if the energy attacks continue.

