The Atlantic has published its inaugural 10 Breakthroughs of the Year. The achievements span every stage of life and every aspect of life, from our cells to the stars. They include a drug that revives the organs of dead animals; an embryo created without sperm or egg; a telescope to see the universe’s first moments; and an AI that conjures award-winning art. One theme of this year’s list is the principle of “twin ideas” – the tendency for major breakthroughs to have more than one author. Many of this year’s breakthroughs are group efforts rather than individual awards. Some of these promising discoveries might never yield a product that is cheap and widely available. Others may take years or even decades to realize their potential.

