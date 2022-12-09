Chinese President Xi Jinping was welcomed by Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman with a lavish reception in the capital Riyadh on Thursday. The two countries are heading for a number of summits to discuss China’s relations with Arab countries. The reception was at Al-Yamamah Palace.

Shortly after arriving, China and Saudi Arabia signed a strategic partnership agreement which included memoranda of understanding and a number of deals. Some of the deals included hydrogen energy, coordination between Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and China’s Belt and Road Initiative and direct investment. Saudi and Chinese state media have been promoting close ties between the two governments.

Read More: China’s Xi gets a grand welcome to Saudi Arabia and promises a ‘new era’ in Chinese-Arab relations