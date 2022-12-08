Russia’s VTB Bank Suffers its Biggest Ever DDoS

Russia’s second largest bank, VTB, has confirmed that it suffered from the largest DDoS attack in its history. The recent attack could have been perpetrated by pro-Ukrainian hacktivists. The bank stated that customer data had not been impacted in the attack and that its systems were operating normally. However, reports suggest that the app and website for the bank may have suffered temporary outages.

VTB stated that a preliminary analysis of the cyberattack indicates that it was well planned out and large-scale with the goal of inconveniencing the bank’s customers and operations. Russia has been the target of many DDoS attacks over the past several months as hacktivists on both sides of the war seek to disrupt the other. DDoS attacks originating from Ukraine increased by 363% in March compared to the year before, reports show.

