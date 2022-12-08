Global RiskNews Briefs

Iran carries out first execution over protests

08 Dec 2022 OODA Analyst

The first execution of a protester convicted over the recent anti=government unrest in Iran has been announced. The protester was hanged on Thursday morning after being found guilty of enmity against God by a Revolutionary Court. He was accused of being a rioter and blocking a main road in Tehran in September, along with wounding a member of a paramilitary force with a machete. 

He was convicted after a trial without due process according to an activist. There have been calls for the international community to react to the execution. Mohsen Shekari was found guilty on November 1 and then appealed the verdict, but it was upheld by the supreme court on November 20.

