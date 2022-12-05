Global RiskNews Briefs

Protests as Sudan military, parties sign initial transition deal

05 Dec 2022 OODA Analyst

Sudan’s military and political parties have signed a framework deal that creates a two-year, civilian led transition toward elections. This move would end the standoff surrounding elections that was triggered by a coup in October of 2021. Anti-military protest group sand factions loyal to former leader Omar al-Bashir oppose this deal. 

The deal would limit the military’s formal role to that of a security and defense council. The deal also leaves transitional justice and reform of the security sector for further talks. The deal vows to unify Sudan’s armed forces and impose regulations on military-owned companies. This was the first of at least two planned deals. The pro-democracy Resistance Committee leaders called for demonstrations against the agreement after it was signed.

