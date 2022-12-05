Several people have been killed in explosions at two different Russian military airfields. A fuel tanker exploded in an airfield near the city of Ryazan, killing three people and injuring six. Another two people have been reported injured in an explosion at an airfield in the Saratov region.

It is not known what caused the explosions and both airfields are hundreds of kilometers from the Ukrainian border. Long-range Russian strategic bombers are believed to be based at the Engels airbase in the Saratov region. The two explosions at military sites may fuel speculation that Ukraine is behind them. Ukraine has not commented.

Read More: Explosions hit two military airfields in Russia