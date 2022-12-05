Global RiskNews Briefs

Explosions hit two military airfields in Russia

05 Dec 2022 OODA Analyst

Several people have been killed in explosions at two different Russian military airfields. A fuel tanker exploded in an airfield near the city of Ryazan, killing three people and injuring six. Another two people have been reported injured in an explosion at an airfield in the Saratov region. 

It is not known what caused the explosions and both airfields are hundreds of kilometers from the Ukrainian border. Long-range Russian strategic bombers are believed to be based at the Engels airbase in the Saratov region. The two explosions at military sites may fuel speculation that Ukraine is behind them. Ukraine has not commented.

Read More: Explosions hit two military airfields in Russia

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Protests as Sudan military, parties sign initial transition deal

December 5, 2022

Russia demands annexations recognised before talks

December 2, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2